Le Figaro deputy director on new French culture minister’s appointment: Armenians of France are sad

The Armenians of France are sad this evening. French journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson, who is the deputy director of Le Figaro daily of France, wrote this on X—former Twitter, commenting on the appointment of Rachida Dati as the new Minister of Culture of France, and reminding of her anti-Armenian position.
And under his post, Buisson posted a photo from 2016 of then-French President Francois Hollande and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. This photo was taken after ten French MPs and senators had called on President Hollande to mediate at the United Nations to make a decision in favor of Azerbaijan in the latter’s conflict with Armenia.
"In 2016, Rachida Dati had signed this petition, basically saying to Le Figaro that the good Azeris were victims of the bad Armenians. We know the rest: [Armenian] ethnic cleansing of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] by the Azeris. The Armenians of France are sad this evening," Jean-Christophe Buisson wrote Thursday.