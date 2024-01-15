News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Show news feed
Justice ministry plans to increase effectiveness of training Armenia correctional facilities’ employees
Justice ministry plans to increase effectiveness of training Armenia correctional facilities’ employees
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Ministry of Justice plans to increase the effectiveness of the training of correctional facility workers in Armenia. Deputy Minister of Justice Levon Balyan stated this during the debates on the second and final reading of the bill on amendments to the Law on Correctional Service at Monday’s session of the National Assembly.

According to Balyan, the need for the adoption of the aforesaid bill is due to the increase in the effectiveness of training, as well as the process of special training of employees of Armenia’s correctional facilities.

"Currently, if an employee of a [correctional] facility [in Armenia] gets an unsatisfactory result while taking the [respective] test, no legal consequences are foreseen, which, in our opinion, is not correct from either a legal or a practical point of view. And now, in case of repeated failure of the tests, the [given] employee of the correctional facility will be fired," added the deputy minister of justice.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos