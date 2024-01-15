Justice ministry plans to increase effectiveness of training Armenia correctional facilities’ employees

The Ministry of Justice plans to increase the effectiveness of the training of correctional facility workers in Armenia. Deputy Minister of Justice Levon Balyan stated this during the debates on the second and final reading of the bill on amendments to the Law on Correctional Service at Monday’s session of the National Assembly.
According to Balyan, the need for the adoption of the aforesaid bill is due to the increase in the effectiveness of training, as well as the process of special training of employees of Armenia’s correctional facilities.
"Currently, if an employee of a [correctional] facility [in Armenia] gets an unsatisfactory result while taking the [respective] test, no legal consequences are foreseen, which, in our opinion, is not correct from either a legal or a practical point of view. And now, in case of repeated failure of the tests, the [given] employee of the correctional facility will be fired," added the deputy minister of justice.