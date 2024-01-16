Newspaper: What will Armenia membership in BRICS bring?

Past daily of Armenia writes as follows: Experts regularly state that Armenia should become more active in order to participate in both regional- and global-scale international integration projects. The chairman of the Armenian Fortress Party, Amram Petrosyan, who is particularly sure that Yerevan should be represented in such prospective world organizations as, for example, BRICS, is also of this opinion.
"Furthermore, the intensification of Yerevan in the international integration processes of such organizations as BRICS can play an important role in the formation of Armenia as a strong and successful state in the 21st century," says Petrosyan in a conversation with Past.
"For Armenia and the entire Armenian people, the last years have become really difficult and a turning point for a number of reasons. In this situation, the way out can be the concentration of forces and determining the most successful vector of development. This direction should be the international intensification of the country, taking into account the potential of the Armenian people and the possibilities of the country," he adds.
In Amram Petrosyan’s words, the initiators of BRICS are interested in new players; therefore, the actual regime of the greatest support has been adopted in relation to new countries.
"The intensification of Yerevan within the framework BRICS will be the first step to really strengthen Armenia's subjectivity as an international player, and in the future Armenia will have new allies around the world. This applies also to the economic component," notes the chairman of the Armenian Fortress Party, adding that in the future, with the entry of new member states, the alliance will make up 37% of the world's GDP in purchasing power parity and 46% of the world's population.