Wednesday
January 17
36,200 forcibly displaced Karabakh Armenians apply for refugee status
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

In accordance with the decision of the Armenian government, taking forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh under temporary protection (refugee), description of the identity document of the refugee who has received temporary protection, and the procedure for its issuance were approved, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia reports.

In accordance with the accepted procedure, the passport and temporary protection (refugee) certificate are the identity documents of the refugee who received temporary protection.

Temporary protection (refugee) certificate is issued upon application. As of Tuesday, the number of received applications is 36,200, the number of printed certificates is 35,800, and the number of certificates issued to applicants is 28,490.
Read more:
All
Armenia President presents Karabakh Armenians’ problems to UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Vahagn Khachaturyan met with Filippo Grandi on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos…
 Azerbaijan destroys fraternal cemetery of Karabakh’s Haterk village
Monument Watch, which monitors Artsakh's cultural heritage, informed…
 Michael Roth calls on EU to pay more attention to Azerbaijan leader's threats to Armenia
The chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the German parliament…
 France Senate to discuss resolution on Armenian population’s right to return to Karabakh
The draft resolution also calls for sanctions against Azerbaijan…
 Just 735 out of 120,000 Karabakh refugees apply for Armenia citizenship
As per the head of the Migration and Citizenship Service of Armenia…
 Olivier Decottignies: France mobilization for Karabakh refugees not weakening
The French ambassador to Armenia attended a French Armenian Blue Cross charity concert in Paris…
