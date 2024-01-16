36,200 forcibly displaced Karabakh Armenians apply for refugee status

In accordance with the decision of the Armenian government, taking forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh under temporary protection (refugee), description of the identity document of the refugee who has received temporary protection, and the procedure for its issuance were approved, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia reports.
In accordance with the accepted procedure, the passport and temporary protection (refugee) certificate are the identity documents of the refugee who received temporary protection.
Temporary protection (refugee) certificate is issued upon application. As of Tuesday, the number of received applications is 36,200, the number of printed certificates is 35,800, and the number of certificates issued to applicants is 28,490.