Mass protests are taking place across Germany against the far-right AfD party 

Mass protests against the party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) continue in Germany, dpa reports.
About 35 thousand people took part in the protests in Frankfurt am Main, the media reported citing the city's police. In neighboring Limburg, 2,800 people came out to the protests, and in Hannover about 35,000 people.
Today, Saturday, a total of protests were held in 100 localities in the country, and on Sunday demonstrations will be held in Berlin, Cologne and Munich.
In total, demonstrations on Saturday were held in 100 localities across Germany, they came out about 100 thousand people, writes dpa. On Sunday, similar demonstrations will be held in Berlin, Cologne and Munich.
The reason for the actions across the country was the scandal around the AfD. Journalists learned that members of the party secretly discussed with neo-Nazis and right-wing radicals plans to evict refugees and foreigners from Germany.