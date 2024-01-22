Soldier who shot, killed 5 fellow servicemen arrested in Iran

A conscript who had killed five fellow soldiers in military barracks in the southeastern Iranian province of Kerman has been arrested, IRNA reported.
The draftee has been arrested in the vicinity of Kerman’s Zarand, said the commander of the Iranian Army’s Southeastern Regional Headquarters, Brigadier General Amir Gholamalian, on Monday.
The conscript opened fire on soldiers resting at the barracks at 4:35pm local time on Sunday and fled the scene.
A probe is underway to determine the motive behind the shooting.