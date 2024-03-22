US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel as part of his Middle East tour, reports Ynet.

In Tel Aviv, he is set to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after which—with members of the Israeli military cabinet.

Blinken has previously been to Saudi Arabia and Egypt. As the press service of the US State Department reported, during the next Middle East tour, the Secretary of State plans to discuss efforts to reach an agreement on an immediate ceasefire, providing for the release of all remaining hostages, increasing the humanitarian aid to Gaza, and coordination in the post-conflict period.