News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Show news feed
US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Israel
US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Israel
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel as part of his Middle East tour, reports Ynet.

In Tel Aviv, he is set to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after which—with members of the Israeli military cabinet.

Blinken has previously been to Saudi Arabia and Egypt. As the press service of the US State Department reported, during the next Middle East tour, the Secretary of State plans to discuss efforts to reach an agreement on an immediate ceasefire, providing for the release of all remaining hostages, increasing the humanitarian aid to Gaza, and coordination in the post-conflict period.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Israel FM slams Turkey's Erdogan for threatening to ‘send Netanyahu to Allah’
Israel Katz instructed the officials of his ministry to seriously reprimand the deputy chief of mission of Turkey and convey a clear message to Ankara...
 EU to contribute €70m to Gaza's maritime aid corridor
A very important meeting was held today in Cyprus with the participation of representatives of 36 states...
 The number of casualties in the Gaza Strip is approaching 32,000.
At least 74,188 others injured...
 Saudi Arabia to earmark $40M to UN agency to help Gaza residents
Through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre...
 Italy opposed the invasion of Rafah by Israeli troops
She added that opening new land routes and a sea corridor from Cyprus to Gaza to ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave is a priority...
 Netanyahu: I made it clear to Biden that we are determined to enter Rafah
We have a disagreement with the Americans about the need to enter Rafah...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos