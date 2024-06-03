News
Tbilisi Mayor: Organizations will face sanctions and property seizures for refusing to register as foreign agents
Region:Georgia
Theme: Politics

The secretary general of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party and the mayor of Tbilisi, Kakha Kaladze, has announced the possible seizure of accounts of those NGOs and media outlets that refuse to obey the law on foreign agents (on transparency of foreign influence).

A number of organizations earlier said they would not register in the register of foreign agents, Georgia Online reported. Kaladze said they face financial sanctions, after which their accounts will be seized and the organizations will not be able to operate.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
