Nice church evacuated during Easter Mass

A Catholic church in the center of Nice, was evacuated after the unknown rushed into it during the Easter Mass and began to threaten the gathered people, RFI reported on Sunday quoting Nice-Matin newspaper and France Bleu radio.
The man was detained. The zone around church was surrounded by police.
AFP source in court noted that the man who rushed into the church behaved suspiciously adding that the man was already known to the authorities. Last year he threatened people on a beach.
According to the source of agency, the detainee, probably, has mental problems.