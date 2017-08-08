News
Stepanakert: Azerbaijan media have begun publicizing obvious falsifications
16:56, 08.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijani media have begun disseminating apparent falsifications, said Davit Babayan, Head of the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) and Deputy Head of the President’s Office.

Babayan stated this commenting, at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am, on the “sensationalist” material publicized in Azerbaijani media.

“The publicized ‘letter’ is obvious fraud,” he stressed. “Solely the coat of arms of the [NKR] Ministry of Defense is accurate in it, and it can be easily found on the website of the department.”

Also, Babayan pointed to the large number of spelling and stylistic mistakes in the text of this “letter.”

“This bespeaks the fact that the writer of the given text is not Armenian-speaking,” he noted. “Although it’s apparent that great efforts were made to study it.”

As for the content of this “letter,” Babayan said its writers had involuntarily attributed superhuman qualities to the Artsakh military officers.

“Hatred is a factor that impedes development,” he concluded. “And fortunately, Azerbaijani fraudsters will never achieve the desired result.”

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
