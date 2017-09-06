Obama slams Trump decision to rescind DACA program for young illegal immigrants

US President Barack Obama stated that incumbent President Donald Trump administration’s decision to rescind his DACA program for young illegal immigrants is “cruel” and “self-defeating.”
“Let’s be clear: the action taken today isn’t required legally,” Obama wrote on his Facebook page. “It’s a political decision, and a moral question. Whatever concerns or complaints Americans may have about immigration in general, we shouldn’t threaten the future of this group of young people who are here through no fault of their own, who pose no threat, who are not taking away anything from the rest of us.”
The Trump administration on Tuesday announced that it is rescinding Obama’s DACA immigration order shielding some 800,000 children of undocumented immigrants from deportation. But it gave the Congress six months to accept measures that will enable these children to remain in the US.