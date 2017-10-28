News
Turkey’s Erdoğan asks Ankara mayor to step down
Turkey’s Erdoğan asks Ankara mayor to step down
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had asked capital city Ankara Mayor Melih Gökçek to resign from office, according to Hürriyet (Liberty) newspaper of Turkey.

“I’m leaving [the mayoral position], not because I worked unsuccessfully, but because Erdoğan asked me to,” said Gökçek. “I’m carrying out Erdoğan’s order and leaving office.”

Melih Gökçek is a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which is led by President Erdoğan.

Earlier, Istanbul Mayor Kadir Topbaş and the mayors of several other Turkish cities also had stepped down from office.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
