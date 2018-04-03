The declaration on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula can be adopted at the meeting of the leader of the DPRK Kim Jong Un and President of South Korea Moon Jae-in which will be held on April 27, Kyodoсо reported quoting South Korean administration official.

The adoption of the declaration would be a natural step, he said.

Back in 1992 North and South Korea adopted a similar document which proclaimed a ban on the production and possession of nuclear weapons. However, the DPRK subsequently renounced such obligations.

At the same time, at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last March, Kim Jong-un, according to the Chinese side, expressed readiness for a phased denuclearization, provided that the US and South Korea renounce hostile policies and take steps to achieve peace and stability in the region.