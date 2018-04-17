YEREVAN. – As of 10 am situation at Baghramyan Avenue where the building of parliament is located is calm while police installed two rows of barbed wire and placed stun grenades behind it.
Police buses and water cannon are seen. Earlier police issued a statement about their decision to stop the unlawful rally.
At the moment crowds of protesters are walking along the streets.
