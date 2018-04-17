YEREVAN. – France Square, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, and the nearby downtown streets were closed off again by demonstrators, on Tuesday morning.

In particular, a group of youth blocked the Tumanyan Street-Mashtots Avenue intersection. But police started pushing to open the intersection and detaining the youth, and they started shoving one another.

As reported earlier, clashes took place on Baghramyan Avenue, between the demonstrators and police, on Monday afternoon.

Opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, jumped over the barbed wires placed by the police, and other protester followed his lead.

Police used special means, especially stun grenades, against the demonstrators.

As a result of these clashes, 47 people—including Pashinyan—were taken to hospital.

Since Monday morning, the demonstrators closed off and marched through several streets in downtown Yerevan.

On April 15, Nikol Pashinyan had called on people to block Yerevan’s bridges, streets, and subway on Monday.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Nikol Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on April 13, with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on Tuesday, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.