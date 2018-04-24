The situation in Armenia was in focus of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s telephone conversation with acting Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, the press service of the Russian government said on Monday, TASS reported.
"The two heads of government discussed issues of the Russian-Armenian relations and the developments in Armenia," the press service said. "Medvedev expressed support to the friendly Armenian people and stressed the importance of efforts to keep the situation within the framework of law and the constitution."
The sides also discussed issues of integration cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union.