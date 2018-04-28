The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) is ready to support the head of Yelk bloc’s faction, MP Nikol Pashinyan for the post of a Prime Minister, representative of the Supreme Body of ARF Armenia Arsen Hambardzumyan told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

Asked whether the ARF is ready to vote for opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, Hambardzumyan said: “It should be clear that the statement we made yesterday indicates this clearly.”

According to him, the Republican Party of Armenia made a wise decision not to nominate a candidate for a Prime Minister.

“This decision is consonant with our approach as the nomination of different candidates on May 1 elections will not lead to a political decision. Discussions with political forces represented in the National Assembly can lead to reaching common ground before April 30, since it is important not only to choose a candidate for prime ministers together, but also to find the right decision,” Hambardzumyan noted.

Asked whether ARF representatives met with other parliamentarian factions, Arsen Hambardzumyan said: “Some meetings were held, but there were no agreements or substantive discussion in this regard.”

As reported earlier, the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will not nominate a candidate for a Prime Minister, while the Yelk faction intends to nominate Nikol Pashinyan candidacy.

