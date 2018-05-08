Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on May 8, Kremlin reported.

During the telephone conversation Vladimir Putin congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and wished him success in that responsible government post.

Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan exchanged greetings on the occasion of the forthcoming celebrations of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The two leaders expressed mutual desire to continue further strengthening traditionally friendly, allied bilateral relations. They emphasised their willingness for partnership in multilateral and integration associations, primarily in the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation.