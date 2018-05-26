The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, on Saturday was on hand at the ceremony devoted to the centennial of the Democratic Republic of Georgia, in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi.

In his remarks at the event, the President congratulated the Georgian people on their national day, the 100th anniversary of the restoration of their state independence.

“Two days later, on May 28, my country will also celebrate the centennial of the First Republic,” Sarkissian noted, in particular.

In his words, the Armenian-Georgian friendship has a millennial history, and the two peoples have many similarities.

Also, the Armenian president thanked for the invitation to participate in this event, and the warm reception to the visiting Armenian delegation.

In addition, he expressed his gratitude to Tbilisi, which has been the cultural center of the South Caucasus for numerous years.

“The concept of freedom (…) lies at the core of these historic anniversaries for our two peoples,” President Armen Sarkissian added, in particular. “All our efforts to pacifically settle conflicts, make the South Caucasus region developed and in solidarity, stem from the very values we avow.”