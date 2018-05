YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia did not confirm the reports on a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev.

“There is no such arrangement at this time,” MFA spokesperson Tigran Balayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, as he commented on the likelihood of such a talk.

Mass media and political scientists are recently speaking frequently about the chance of such a meeting.