YEREVAN. – Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) National Assembly faction member Artur Gevorgyan has informed, on his Facebook page, about his leaving the former ruling RPA and its NA faction, which, however, still has majority in parliament.

“Now it’s time to deal with domestic matters,” Gevorgyan wrote, in particular. “I don’t want to see a struggle between the political force that has majority [in the NA] and the people’s movement; it’s uncalled for, extremely perilous.”

He went on to say that his respective move has several objectives, including the reducing of tension in parliament.

Artur Gevorgyan added, however, that the “resolving of the current political crisis” in Armenia should not be left solely for a snap parliamentary election in the country.