YEREVAN. – A delegation from Armenia, and led by National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Eduard Sharmazanov, participated in the Fifty-First General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), in the Albanian capital city of Tirana.
And at the closing of this event, the PABSEC chairmanship-in-office was transferred from Albania to Armenia, the NA press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The respective symbolic gavel was handed to the head of the Armenian delegation.