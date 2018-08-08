News
Wednesday
August 08
News
U.S. students carry out internships in Armenia
U.S. students carry out internships in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – This year, the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan was pleased to sponsor seven U.S. students who had summer internships in Armenian companies, informed the press service of the embassy.

“Today’s economy is a global economy. That is why it is so important for students to learn how to navigate cross-cultural issues,” U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, Jr., said. “The future will require multi-national cooperation, and such internships are a perfect way to develop that skill.”

Through six-week internships, the young U.S. students aided their Armenian host organizations and companies with market research, outreach planning, volunteer management, and developing of reporting structures. During the last week of their internship last month, the interns presented to their Armenian hosts and U.S. Embassy officials on the work they were able to achieve.

This year’s inaugural internship program will also promote the study in Armenia by U.S. college students, expanding the cultural bridges being built through person-to-person exchanges.

“These interns have developed lasting relationships with their host organizations and host families. They are eager to share their experiences and impressions of Armenia with their U.S. communities and campuses,” said Karen Smith, Country Director for Armenia at American Councils for International Education. “We look forward to welcoming another group of U.S. students to Armenia in 2019.”
Հայերեն
