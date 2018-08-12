Armenia MP: Most acceptable division took place for Azerbaijan

The most acceptable division took place for Azerbaijan, and [as a result,] it can explore the Caspian coast with a greater extent, and export a larger amount of energy resources in the future.

Armen Ashotyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia, wrote about the above-said on Facebook. He noted this commenting on the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, and which the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan have signed on Sunday.

“Major geopolitical changes are taking place in the region,” Ashotyan wrote, in particular, with respect to the signing of the said convention. “It [the convention] can become a basis [for] long-term global changes in our region too.”

As reported earlier, the leaders of the “Caspian quintet” countries have signed - in Aktau, Kazakhstan - the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea. Under this document, Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan will share the usage of the main surface of the Caspian water surface, but they will divide the Caspian Sea floor and deposits into sectors in accordance with the arrangements between them - and based on international law.