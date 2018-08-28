Armenian president meets parliament speaker

YEREVAN. – The meeting between the Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and the Armenian Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan took place on Tuesday.
Earlier, the Speaker of the National Assembly made a statement on the domestic political situation in Armenia.
According to Ara Babloyan, during the yesterday's meeting with the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the sides noted that all steps to resolve the problems should be in accordance with democratic standards amid political dialogue, negotiations and discussions.
Armen Sarkissian, in turn, highlighted the importance of supremacy of the Constitution and noted that all problems should be resolved through dialogue and talks, with the respect of the agreements achieved by the sides.
