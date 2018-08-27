News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 27
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenia PM, parliament speaker meet; snap parliamentary election to be held within 1 year
Armenia PM, parliament speaker meet; snap parliamentary election to be held within 1 year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – National Assembly (NA) President Ara Babloyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday held a meeting, the NA informed. 

In particular, they recorded that everyone in Armenia has the right to freedom of speech and opinion—regardless of his political views; independence of courts is the most important guarantee for ensuring justice in the country; if the parties find that there is a need for an institute of “transitional justice,” this shall be implemented by way of amendments to the Constitution and relevant laws; and the snap parliamentary election should be held within a maximum of one year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mikael Manukyan will head ARF Dashnaktsutyun list for Yerevan elections
Michael Manukyan has been member of the Armenian parliament for many years...
 Arsen Kharatyan resigns from position of Prime Minister's Advisor
Newspaper: Car serving Armenia President is taken from him, for Angela Merkel
Armen Sarkissian on Friday was moving around with his personal vehicle…
 Newspaper: “Dark clouds” building up over Armenia ex-police chief
A criminal case could be filed against Vladimir Gasparyan…
 Yerevan Police Chief Artak Poghosyan fired
Poghosyan had been appointed as Police Chief of the Armenian capital in June this year....
 Newspaper: New Armenia ambassadors, new policy?
What changes are expected?...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news