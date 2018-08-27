Armenia PM, parliament speaker meet; snap parliamentary election to be held within 1 year

YEREVAN. – National Assembly (NA) President Ara Babloyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday held a meeting, the NA informed.
In particular, they recorded that everyone in Armenia has the right to freedom of speech and opinion—regardless of his political views; independence of courts is the most important guarantee for ensuring justice in the country; if the parties find that there is a need for an institute of “transitional justice,” this shall be implemented by way of amendments to the Constitution and relevant laws; and the snap parliamentary election should be held within a maximum of one year.