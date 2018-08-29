Charles Aznavour shares secret of his longevity

Every day I swim 340 meters, and I always eat only half of what I have on my plate, 94-year-old legendary French Armenian singer Charles Aznavour said in an interview with Maximonline.ru.
“I have not smoked for forty years, although I can sometimes indulge in a cigar,” he added. “And I do not drink strong alcohol; only wine and champagne.”
And when asked whether he plans to retire from singing, Aznavour responded: “Well, no. I’m planning a concert on May 22, 2024, the day of my 100th birthday. And then we’ll see. And why would I stop [singing]? To die at home, sitting in a chair? No, thanks.”