China and Japan should protect free trade

Apple will release the new iPhone next month

Anxiety, depression linked with higher cardiovascular risk

Pashinyan: Tax burden should not be obstacle for business development

Low carbohydrate diets are unsafe and should be avoided

US State Department to extend ban on citizens' travel to North Korea

IAEA: Iran complying with nuclear deal restrictions

Armenian PM sends condolence letter on occasion of demise of Joseph Kobzon

Champions League draw results

Breakthrough for difficult-to-treat breast cancer

New Zealand proposes banning house cats

China says no plans to deploy troops to Afghanistan

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 30.08.2018

18 killed as Ethiopian military helicopter crashes

Armenia's CEC holds meeting with parties and blocs participating in Yerevan election

Armenian government confirms composition of military indusrty committee

Armenian Defence Minister and US Ambassador discuss issues related to defense cooperation

Lavrov: Some players attempt to undermine Syrian settlement

EU ready to annul tariffs on US goods imports

Pregnant women's depression may alter the 'wiring' of their babies' brains

Tragic accident in Armenia’s Syunik, one soldier dies

Yerevan Opera and Ballet Theater to perform in Dubai

At least 98 killed in eastern Attica wildfires

61 babies were born in Yerevan on August 29

Karabakh ombudsman meets with MEP

China: At least 1 killed as minivan plows into crowd of pedestrians

Dollar rises in Armenia

Armenia investigation service chief on March 2008 case: I’m full of hope that it will be solved in full

Ronaldo’s girlfriend attends Venice Film Festival (PHOTOS)

CNN responds to Trump’s accusations

Case against Armenia ex-police chief’s brother submitted to court

Head of investigation service ignores question on political murders in the 90s

Intensive care staff heads to Georgia to transfer injured road accident victims to Armenia

Rafael Nadal: Karen Khachanov is a great opponent

Armenian Special Investigation Service does not track Serzh Sargsyan’s movement

Armenia to have 4th free economic zone

Mogherini: Western Balkans becoming EU military partner

Yerevan 2800th anniversary events postponed for a month

Armenia PM: We will rule out vote buying

Criminal case filed against Lydian Armenia

Armenia parliament to hold special session on September 6

Zakharova speaks about Merkel's proposal on Karabakh conflict settlement

Azerbaijan declares international search for Dan Bilzerian

California State Senate passes the Divestment from Turkish Bonds Act

Armenia police detain Turk wanted by US

Needs of families of the missing are the central focus of ICRC

Barcelona sign Uruguayan youngster Ronald Araújo

Armenia lifts visas for Albania citizens

Armenia PM: Reforms should not be hasty, rash

Components of heart healthy diet may differ from what was previously thought

Armenia President signs law on additional water release from Lake Sevan

Armenia government holding Cabinet session

James Rodriguez out of Columbia squad

Turkey’s policy is “anti-European,” Macron says

Leonardo DiCaprio to propose to Camila Morrone

Armenian on Forbes’ list of most influential people of Russia

Chronic pain IS genetic: How long you hurt after a traumatic injury depends on your DNA, study finds

“I feel that he cares about the way black people feel about him” Kanye West about Trump

FIFA former vice-president sentenced to 9 years in prison

Armenian detainees’ religious rights are protected in US prison

Newspaper: Armenia 2nd President’s son flops Dan Bilzerian’s meting with PM Pashinyan?

Champions League: Group-stage draw to take place Thursday

Emerging Europe: Number of tourists visiting 3 South Caucasus countries is up

Muhammad cartoon contest in Netherlands sparks Pakistan protests

Trump renews attack against Twitter, Facebook and Google

UN rights chief: Vowed US cuts wouldn’t be ‘fatal’ to office

Couples who own a TV are 6% less likely to get intimate in any given week

Canada and US resume NAFTA negotiations amid growing optimism

ARF representatives meets with US ambassador

Messi on Ginobili: Journalist should call me the Manu of football

Erdogan: Turkey's goals for year 2023 to shape entire region

Akinfeev extends contract with CSKA

US launches complaint against Russia at WTO

Russia’s top diplomat says terrorist ‘abscess’ in Idlib must be liquidated

Nikol Pashinyan: Revelation of March 1 case is matter of honor and dignity for new Government

13 political forces submit applications for competing in Yerevan elections

German minister: I would do my best to have TUMO in Germany

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 29.08.2018

Khamenei: Iran could abandon nuclear deal

Speaker of Armenian parliament and Ombudsman discuss internal political situation

Davit Tonoyan receives Director of Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Yerevan

High blood pressure? Turn up your thermostat

Georgian railways to apply a system of discounts on imports of grain to Armenia

Civil Contract party to participate in Yerevan elections with “My Step” bloc

Karabakh MFA receives Delegation of the European Parliament

Dollar drops in Armenia

Armenia Parliament Vice Speaker discusses grain imports with Georgian Counterpart

CNN: Trump uses Twitter to launch conspiracy theory

Armenia President condoles with Bulgaria counterpart

Missing Georgia citizen is found in Armenia

Armenia PM: Current road construction projects shall have qualitative change (PHOTOS)

Newcastle players separated by teammates before Chelsea clash

Israeli company that allegedly attempted to bomb Armenian military to face trial

Armenia energy ministry: No tension in Russia relations over natural gas price

UN: 4 million refugee children go without schooling

Armenia official: 100MW-capacity solar power stations will be built in country, by 2020

Police release video of assault on Armenia cassation court ex-chief judge’s house

Yerevan city council vote: Political forces submit their documents to Armenia election commission

Leslie Hannahbelle on visiting Armenia with Dan Bilzerian and her experience in Artsakh

Jan Oblak rejects new contract with Atletico Madrid