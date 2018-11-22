Armenia appoints new representative to CSTO

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, has signed an executive order.

Accordingly, based on the acting Prime Minister’s proposal and under the Constitution, Viktor Biyagov has been appointed Armenia’s Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Biyagov’s respective residence will be in Moscow.

And with another presidential decree, David Virabyan has been recalled from his capacity as Armenia’s Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to the CSTO.