Armenia MFA: Recalling, appointment of ambassadors is regular, continuous process

Anna Naghdalyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia (MFA RA), has reflected on Viktor Biyagov being appointed as the country’s new Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
Also, she wrote on Facebook that David Virabyan, who has been recalled from the aforesaid capacity, will hold a top position at the MFA.
“The recalling and appointment of ambassadors is a regular and continuous process; it is carried out as a result of a pre-planned rotation,” Naghdalyan wrote, in particular. “David Virabyan will hold an important and high post at the MFA central apparatus—by also coordinating, from the [Armenian] capital city [Yerevan], the domain that he was carrying out as the RA permanent representative to the CSTO.”