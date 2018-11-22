News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 22
USD
484.29
EUR
551.32
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.29
EUR
551.32
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Armenia MFA: Recalling, appointment of ambassadors is regular, continuous process
Armenia MFA: Recalling, appointment of ambassadors is regular, continuous process
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Anna Naghdalyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia (MFA RA), has reflected on Viktor Biyagov being appointed as the country’s new Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Also, she wrote on Facebook that David Virabyan, who has been recalled from the aforesaid capacity, will hold a top position at the MFA.

“The recalling and appointment of ambassadors is a regular and continuous process; it is carried out as a result of a pre-planned rotation,” Naghdalyan wrote, in particular. “David Virabyan will hold an important and high post at the MFA central apparatus—by also coordinating, from the [Armenian] capital city [Yerevan], the domain that he was carrying out as the RA permanent representative to the CSTO.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news