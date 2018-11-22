News
Russia ready to welcome possible meeting of Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs
Russia ready to welcome possible meeting of Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Ministry is ready to welcome a constructive meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, spokesperson for the ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing on Thursday.

Asked about possible meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on the margins of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Milan, Zakharova noted that the Russian side is ready to welcome any arrangements and contacts that will contribute to ­­the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

Spokeswoman for the Russian foreign office added that Moscow is ready to welcome a regular round of talks, if the parties agree on the meeting.

Asked about Azerbaijan's initiative to exchange “all for all”, Zakharova noted that Moscow welcomes any arrangements in the context of the main task, that is resolution of the conflict.

“The initiatives are remarkable, but they have to be worked out so that they could turn into the arrangements,” she added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
