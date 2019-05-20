News
Major road accident in Armenia’s Armavir, 1 soldier dead (PHOTOS)
Major road accident in Armenia’s Armavir, 1 soldier dead (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

One military serviceman has died after a major road accident Sunday, in Armavir Province of Armenia.

According to shamshyan.com, two cars collided at around 7:30pm, on the Armavir-Karakert motorway.

As a result, one person died on the spot, and three others suffered injuries and were hospitalized.

Rescuers and ordinary people at the scene had jointly taken the injured out of the vehicles.

As per the source, the person who died was serving at a military unit as a contract soldier, and he was a sub-officer.

The provincial investigative department has opened a criminal case on this incident.
Հայերեն and Русский
