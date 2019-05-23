OSCE holds monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTOS)

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) on Wednesday conducted a regular monitoring of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in Tavush Province of Armenia, in the direction of Baghanis village.

From the Armenian side of the border, the monitoring was held by Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic, field assistants to Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO.

No ceasefire violations were recorded during the monitoring.

Within the framework of this border monitoring, the OSCE officials were also briefed—at Tavush provincial hall—on the present-day situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, and were presented the statistics of ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Thanking the Armenian side for the information presented, the OSCE officials noted that they will include this information in their reports.