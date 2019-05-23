News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 23
USD
479.64
EUR
535.66
RUB
7.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.64
EUR
535.66
RUB
7.47
Show news feed
OSCE holds monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTOS)
OSCE holds monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) on Wednesday conducted a regular monitoring of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in Tavush Province of Armenia, in the direction of Baghanis village.

From the Armenian side of the border, the monitoring was held by Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic, field assistants to Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO.

No ceasefire violations were recorded during the monitoring.

Within the framework of this border monitoring, the OSCE officials were also briefed—at Tavush provincial hall—on the present-day situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, and were presented the statistics of ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Thanking the Armenian side for the information presented, the OSCE officials noted that they will include this information in their reports.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE MG Co-Chairs to visit region
“The upcoming steps and actions will be discussed during the meeting…
 Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan again violates OSCE commitments
“The Permanent Representative of Armenia raised the issue in the OSCE…
OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border, it passes in accordance with agreed schedule
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense…
 Spokesperson: Armenia PM might have informal meeting with Aliyev in Brussels
When asked if there will be an informal meeting, Karapetyan said...
 OSCE mission to conduct monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan
The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring...
 Armenian MFA statement on Karabakh ceasefire agreement’s 25th anniversary
The people of Nagorno-Karabakh have manifested their unwavering capacity…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos