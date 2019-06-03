News
News
Anti-muslim protests held in Sri Lanka
Anti-muslim protests held in Sri Lanka
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Thousands of demonstrations are held in Sri Lanka in the city of Kandy demanding the resignation of three leading Muslim politicians amid the terrorist attacks on Easter, leaving nearly 300 people killed, CNA reported

Two of the Muslim leaders stepped down from their posts as provincial governors, President Maithripala Sirisena's office said adding that the governors of the Eastern and Western provinces, both Sirisena appointees, tendered their resignations which were accepted

Muslims make up about 10 percent of the Sri Lankan population.

In March last year, as a result of a week of anti-Muslim unrest in the suburb of Kandy, three people were killed and over 20 injured.

Over 200 Muslim houses and shops were also destroyed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
