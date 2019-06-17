News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 17
USD
477.83
EUR
535.7
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.83
EUR
535.7
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
France city mayor to appeal court decision annulling declaration of friendship with Karabakh’s Shushi
France city mayor to appeal court decision annulling declaration of friendship with Karabakh’s Shushi
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The declaration of friendship signed with Shushi is lawful, and I will appeal the verdict of the administrative court. Marlène Mourier, the Mayor of Bourg-lès-Valence, France, wrote this on Facebook.

A French administrative court has annulled the declaration of friendship which Mourier had signed in October 2014, with mayor Artsvik Sargsyan of Shushi, Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).

“I challenge the interpretation of the administrative court, which considered this declaration unlawful,” Marlène Mourier wrote. “I’m convinced that it complies with the law, and I declare that I will appeal the verdict.”

She noted this basing herself on French President Emmanuel Macron’s commitment that the programs relating to the education and humanitarian domains—and which constitute the most essential part of declarations—shall not be subject to prosecutions by the French state.

Also, Mourier noted that in addition to the legal factors, her moral commitment to the people Shushi remains steadfast.

“I’ve been to Shushi many times and have come to realize how the expressions of humanity and friendship awaken hope in the hearts of a population which hostile Azerbaijan is attempting to suffocate,” the mayor of Bourg-lès-Valence added. “This decision is perceived very badly and is not understood in French-loving and francophone Artsakh and Shushi. The ties created between the people of Bourg-lès-Valence and Shushi remain very strong.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Command-staff drills kick off in Karabakh
About 10,000 troops, over 200 artillery installations, about 150 armored vehicles…
 MFA: French court's ruling to not affect attitude towards Karabakh people in France
“However, there is no public demand for it. I don’t think that this will somehow affect the attitude towards the people of Karabakh in France…
 Artsakh President dismisses Vardan Balayan as Defense Army deputy commander
He was separated from military service for retirement based on long term service.
 Karabakh President visits Askeran, Martakert Regions
Sahakyan inspected the implementation of several programs…
 Karabakh MFA issues statement on French cities' support
We are certain that supporting Baku’s policy on...
 Karabakh police chief holds consultation
The results of the operative and official activities of the past...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos