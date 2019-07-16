News
Building of Armenian church transferred to believers in Crimea’s Yevpatoriya
Building of Armenian church transferred to believers in Crimea’s Yevpatoriya
Region:World News, Diaspora
Theme: Society, Culture

The fate of the former church buildings and property of the Holy Armenian Apostolic Church has been discussed since 2014 when Crimea returned to Russia. Then the ruler of the Russian and Novo-Nakhichevan diocese, Ezras, visiting the peninsula, agreed with the head of the Crimea Sergey Aksyonov on the return of the real estate. Now the building of the church, church school and the house of the clergy (abbot) have been handed over to the Armenian church for free use for 100 years.

According to the head priest, the religious community intends to maintain good neighborly relations with an orphanage for the elderly, and the doors of the church will always be open to his patients.

Church Surb Nikoghayos was built in the 30s-40s of the XIX century. Under Soviet rule, the church was closed, and its domes, bell tower, and portals were destroyed. After World War II, the temple was used as a warehouse and then was transferred to the use of a nursing home.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
