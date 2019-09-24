News
Red Cross visits those arrested as result of Karabakh conflict
Red Cross visits those arrested as result of Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have visited those persons who have been arrested as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Zara Amatuni, Communications and Prevention Manager at the ICRC Yerevan Office, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“In September, the ICRC representatives have visited all persons who have been arrested in connection with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Amatuni said.

According to official data, three Armenians—Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) citizen Arsen Baghdasaryan as well as Armenia nationals Karen Ghazaryan and Arayik Ghazaryan—are currently in Azerbaijan.

There are no Azerbaijani citizens arrested in Armenia.

Two Azerbaijani nationals—Dilham Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev—are serving a prison sentence in Artsakh for double murder, including of a minor.
