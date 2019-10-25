Newspaper: Armenia MPs being photographed for Wikipedia

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: "It's been a few days there is frenzy in the National Assembly. There are photo shoots, MPs are photographed with different poses, the more patriots—under the RA flag.
“It turns out it is done for Wikipedia. National Assembly Chief of Staff Tigran Galstyan, who is in Strasbourg with Ararat Mirzoyan these days, has sent a letter to all factions to be photographed to be posted on Wikipedia. We could not find out How much money the National Assembly has provided for this work.
“The photographers immortalizing the deputies said that we are doing it for free. ‘We do volunteer work; we have editorial blocks in Wikipedia.’ Are there any [MPs] who turn down? ‘No. Sometimes they say, 'Our looks aren't good, take pictures tomorrow.'