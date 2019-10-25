News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
USD
475.86
EUR
529.58
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.86
EUR
529.58
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia MPs being photographed for Wikipedia
Newspaper: Armenia MPs being photographed for Wikipedia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: "It's been a few days there is frenzy in the National Assembly. There are photo shoots, MPs are photographed with different poses, the more patriots—under the RA flag.

“It turns out it is done for Wikipedia. National Assembly Chief of Staff Tigran Galstyan, who is in Strasbourg with Ararat Mirzoyan these days, has sent a letter to all factions to be photographed to be posted on Wikipedia. We could not find out How much money the National Assembly has provided for this work.

“The photographers immortalizing the deputies said that we are doing it for free. ‘We do volunteer work; we have editorial blocks in Wikipedia.’ Are there any [MPs] who turn down? ‘No. Sometimes they say, 'Our looks aren't good, take pictures tomorrow.'
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia ministers personally demanded PM increase in salaries
The Prime Minister's secret instruction on raising salaries of ministers, whereby the executive’s representatives have been receiving salaries of 1.5 million drams for several months, has caused a stir…
 Officers intend to begin collecting signatures against committee of inquiry into April 2016 events
“If the authorities, Nikol Pashinyan, doubt every officer, then why did they entrust us with the border…
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities want new service cars
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also is not lagging behind…
 Newspaper: Former Armenia official and ex-MP, who is wanted, is now in US
Mihran Poghosyan had fled Armenia and sought asylum in Russia…
 Ara Saghatelyan: Political case against Babloyan and Babayan dictated by political expediency and political order
Everyone by now understands that those who gave orders had a clear demand...
 Newspaper: Concert-barer between Armenia authorities, Serj Tankian?
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently announced that renowned American Armenian musician will perform in Armenia again in June…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos