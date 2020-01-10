Bloomberg: US plans to expand Asian security efforts to counter China

The US Army plans to deploy a specialized task force in the Pacific that can conduct information, electronic, cyber and missile operations against Beijing, Bloomberg reported.
The target group, presimably based on the islands east of the Philippines and Taiwan, will be equipped with high-precision long-range weapons, such as hypersonic missiles, to clear ground and naval targets to open the way for the navy in case of conflict.
This division will help neutralize some of the opportunities that China and Russia already have, which are designed to keep groups of US aircraft carriers away from mainland Asia, US Defense Secretary Ryan McCarthy said in an interview with Bloomberg.