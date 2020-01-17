Yerevan is ranked 380th in Cost of Living Index 2020

Yerevan is ranked 380th among 440 cities worldwide with the highest cost of living, reports by Data group Numbeo suggest.
Yerevan left behind capital cities of the neighboring Georgia and Azerbaijan. Baku and Tbilisi are ranked 390th and 404th respectively.
Numbeo published the Cost of Living Index 2020, which is a relative indicator of consumer goods prices, including groceries, restaurants, transportation and utilities.
According to the Index, Switzerland's Zurich, Basel, Lausanne, Geneva and Bern are the most expensive cities in the world.