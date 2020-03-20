Ukraine International Airlines to conduct Kiev-Yerevan-Kiev charter flight on March 25

Ukraine International Airlines will conduct Kiev-Yerevan-Kiev charter flight on March 25.
The tickets for this flight are sold on the airline's website.
According to the decision of the Commandant of Armenia, the latter’s citizens and their families, as well as persons legally residing in Armenia, are allowed to enter the country without restrictions.
But upon arrival in Armenia, all persons will undergo intensive screening at border checkpoints, and in the event of the symptoms of the novel coronavirus, hospitalization, isolation (self-isolation), and/or other restrictive measures will be applied to that person, or those persons.
All who wish are also asked to register at the Consular Section of the embassy of Armenia in Ukraine.