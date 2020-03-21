Second patient recovers from coronavirus in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Armenian health minister Arsen Torosyan informed about the second recovered coronavirus patient.
The second recovered patient was discharged on Saturday, he and his mother tested negative for coronavirus after spending 21 days in one room. Patient’s mother spent all the time in one room with her son, but still tested negative, the minister said.
Torosyan thanked all patients, epidemiologists and infection disease doctors for their work.
He once again called to obey the regulations under state of emergency.