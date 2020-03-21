Media reports: Trump sends letter to Kim Jong-un offering help in fight against coronavirus

Bolivia to suspend presidential election because of coronavirus

Putin pledges assistance to Italy to fight coronavirus

Mike Pence and his wife to be tested for coronavirus

Turkey bans people above 65 from leaving home

Germany prepares supplementary budget of 150 billion euros amid coronavirus pandemic

Second patient recovers from coronavirus in Armenia

Armenia nationals cannot enter Georgia, including through Upper Lars checkpoint, MFA warns

Egypt closes all mosques and churches to prevent coronavirus spread

Spain's new coronavirus cases rise to 5,000 in 24 hours

Iran says they will produce antiviral drug used in China

Armenia closes bars, night clubs, trade centers starting March 22

Dalai Lama is under quarantine

140 Armenia nationals stuck on Russia-Georgia border to be transported to Armenia

Self-isolated Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

World Bank to finance infrastructure and services in 55 Armenian communities

EU proposes new policy objectives of Eastern Partnership

Rouhani says social distancing in country amid coronavirus may last 2-3 weeks

5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Greece

Russia confirms 306 coronavirus cases

Coronavirus: Armenian president expresses hope Armenia, Artsakh will emerge from this challenge as winners

Turkey suspends air traffic with 46 more states amid coronavirus pandemic

Sarkissian says he has no plans to meet Artsakh presidential candidates while being in Karabakh

Commandant makes changes on entry into Armenia amid coronavirus outbreak

French MP Valerie Boyer tests positive for coronavirus

Georgia declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

Russia urges US to lift unilateral sanctions against Iran

Georgia to declare state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

Armenia and Iran expand list of goods to be transported

Armenian education minister urges parents to join nationwide parent meeting

Coronavirus in Armenia: The commandant’s hotline is already operating

Armenian health ministry on coronavirus: Persons in close contact with 27 patients are quarantined

Armenian president meets his Artsakh counterpart in Stepanakert

Yerevan resident tries to commit suicide in NSS building

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire nearly 250 times in passing week

US government abolishes aid to Artsakh

133 out of 160 coronavirus cases in Armenia are linked to 2 primary cases

US vice president's office employee tests positive for coronavirus

North Korea tests ballistic missiles

Armenian SRC: Georgia establishes new regulations for trucks

Armenia records 160 coronavirus cases

WHO on coronavirus: Young people are not ‘invincible’

WHO: At least 20 different coronavirus vaccines in development

Armenia media organizations urge government to repeal 23, 24, 25 and 26 provisions of decision on state of emergency

14 Armenian nationals arrive in Yerevan from Vienna

Etchmiadzin coronavirus case is example of criminal negligence, Armenian MP says

Armenia: 4 coronavirus patients have pneumonia, 2 are in intensive care unit

UK closes all social venues to reduce speed of coronavirus spread

Armenian lawmakers approve in first reading the bill proposing to punish quarantine violators

Armenian army has necessary drugs and medical equipment

Armenian army's medical service switched to enhanced mode

Armenia president and health minister discuss coronavirus outbreak

Armenian government offers to fine those breaching quarantine rules

US suspends routine visa services at all embassies and consulates

Armenian lawmakers gather for emergency session

PM: SU-30SM fighter jets control Armenia's airspace

Russia on high-alert mode because of coronavirus outbreak

Highway connecting Georgia and Russia is open, embassy says

Armenian police chief to PM: Self-cleaning process is our priority

Lonely elderly in Armenia will be provided with food

Armenia confirms 136 coronavirus cases, Armenian man dies in California of coronavirus, 20.03.20 digest

New Armenian national security chief pledges to ensure security of Armenia, Artsakh

Artsakh restricts entry of foreign citizens until April 14

European Commission ready to consider corona bonds

Putin, Assad discuss situation in Syria

Armenian national hospitalized in Russia was in contact with coronavirus patient in Armenia

Hackers, in some cases from Azerbaijan, hack Armenian social media pages, spread disinformation on coronavirus

Armenia President signs Law on Material Reserve, attached package of laws

Armenian FM congratulates Iranians on Novruz holiday

Ambassador Lacote encourages French citizens in Armenia to return to France

US, Mexico consider travel restrictions

Armenian is appointed adviser to Ukraine PM

Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

Embassy in Moscow confirms: Coronavirus detected in Armenia citizen who left for Russia

Armenian man dies of coronavirus in LA

Ukraine International Airlines to conduct Kiev-Yerevan-Kiev charter flight on March 25

Armenia PM to newly appointed Police chief, NSS director: We haven't made landmark changes in these 6 months

Bank of America says coronavirus recession can no longer be avoided

Media Advocate starts monitoring of restriction cases of media activity, censorship conducted by the Commandant’s Office

What does it take to become judge in Armenia?

Armenia Central Bank: Government will not borrow from Bank

2nd day that journalists not allowed attending Armenia parliament committees’ meetings

Washington, Seoul reach no agreement on expenses of deploying US troops on Korean Peninsula

112 of 136 coronavirus cases in Armenia are correlated with 2 primary cases

Central Bank representative: Inflation in Armenia will remain at its low level in coming months

All flights to Georgia to be suspended from March 21

State Minister: No case of coronavirus recorded in Karabakh

Russia Prosecutor's Office decides to hand ex-MP over to Armenia

Doctor, 35, commits suicide in Yerevan

Armenia is ranked 116th in UN 2020 World Happiness Report

Presidential candidate: I called on authorities to declare state of emergency in Artsakh

Saudi Arabia suspends all domestic flights

Armenia cultural establishments open their doors to visitors in virtual domain (VIDEO)

Soldier detained in connection with murder in Armenia’s Tavush

Turkey reports 4 deaths from coronavirus

New case of coronavirus in Russia, patient had come from Armenia

Fire at Armenia government building causes considerable damage (PHOTOS)

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs: Refrain from any provocative action

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaches 136 in Armenia

Newspaper: Armenia ex-attorney general comments on case of Vahagn Harutyunyan