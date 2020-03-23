Artsakh MFA regrets termination of US funding for The HALO Trust programs

Artsakh MFA regrets the termination of US funding for The HALO Trust programs.

The MFA commentary on the cessation of US funding for projects carried out by the international non-governmental organization The HALO Trust in Artsakh states:

"The USAID funding for the humanitarian demining programs of the The HALO Trust NGO in Artsakh was implemented in accordance with the planned schedule and budget, which expired in 2020. However, humanitarian demining work in Artsakh is not complete yet, and mine hazards for the population of Artsakh remain. Humanitarian demining is essential for the people of Artsakh, as it ensures the security and mobility of the civilian population as well as creates conditions for economic and social activity.

In this context, it is regrettable that the decision to halt funding for the project has been made.

However, it should be noted that the U.S. Congress continues the discussions on the U.S. Foreign Appropriations Bill for the next fiscal year, and 75 Congressmen have addressed a letter to the leadership of the Congressional Appropriations Committee, calling for 2021 budget to envisage funding for the continuation of demining activities in Artsakh.

At the same time, representatives of the U.S. leadership have stated that they are considering the possibility of implementing other projects in Artsakh. We are hopeful that the U.S. Government will continue to support the implementation of other programs aimed at development and solving humanitarian issues in Artsakh.

We would also like to use this opportunity to express our gratitude to the U.S. people and Government for their continued assistance rendered to Artsakh for many years, thanks to which numerous projects have been implemented."