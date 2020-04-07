First coronavirus case reported in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT. – The Ministry of Health of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic informs that the results of the tests of two samples sent to Armenia on suspicion of the coronavirus were received Tuesday, and one of them was positive, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reported in a statement.

As per the statement, this citizen was taken by ambulance to Kashatagh medical center on the morning of April 2 and was isolated because this had returned to Artsakh from Armenia’s settlement that is considered "infection hub." The second tested citizen was a neighbor of this citizen who returned from Armenia, and she was taken to the same medical facility on April 4, but with symptoms of bronchitis.

Taking into account the fact that this citizen was in Mirik village of Kashatagh Region after returning to Artsakh from Armenia, all 17 citizens who had been in contact with this person in the previous days had self-isolated in advance for security reasons, and at the moment they have no symptoms.

After clarifying the scope of possible contacts with this person, the specialists of the Artsakh Epidemiology and Hygiene Center carried out the necessary disinfection work a few days ago in the houses of these self-isolated citizens.

The aforementioned settlement is located 39 km from the regional center and 89 km from the capital city.

After isolating this person, the abovementioned settlement was placed under supervision.