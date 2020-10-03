Syria militants not being transferred to Azerbaijan via Georgia, Tbilisi says

The information that Syrian militants are being transferred from Turkey to Azerbaijan via Georgia is not true. This statement was made by the head of the State Security Service of Georgia, Grigol Liluashvili, after a National Security Council meeting on the escalation of the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone.
"I would like to comment on the misinformation being disseminated on social media that illegal Syrian groups are allegedly transferred from Turkey to Azerbaijan via Georgia. I want to point out that this information has no basis; it is a lie. Its purpose is to aggravate and create tension in Georgia and the whole region," Liluashvili said.
He added that calls were being made on social media to close Georgia’s motorway leading to Azerbaijan.
According to Grigol Liluashvili, the State Security Service of Georgia is in contact with its associates in Armenia and Azerbaijan, and any action against the security of Georgia and the region will be suppressed.