Pashinyan's Spokesperson: Armenia strictly condemns Azerbaijani president's provocative statements

During a conversation with Armenpress, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Mane Gevorgyan touched upon the statements that Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan made in Baku today.
“Armenia strictly condemns the provocative statements that the leader of Azerbaijan made in Baku today. Speaking about claims on the territories of Armenia seriously jeopardizes Azerbaijan’s willingness to establish peace and puts regional peace and security at risk in a targeted manner.
The claims of the President of Azerbaijan that Azerbaijan militarily resolved the Nagorno-Karabakh issue goes to show once again who unleashed the war, who used force and who is trying to destabilize the region. These statements are making international recognition of the right of the Armenians of Artsakh to self-determination more than current and serve as a way to prevent the new genocidal ambitions of Azerbaijan against the Armenians of Artsakh.
These statements contradict the spirit and provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9. Speaking to the Armenian people with threats is condemnable and can’t lead to lasting stability in the South Caucasus. What is also strictly condemnable is the glorification by the Turkish president of the architects of the Armenian Genocide, that is, the ideologists of the Young Turks. Such manifestations jeopardize Turkey’s statements, including its statements on the country’s willingness to contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in the region,” Gevorgyan said.
During a military parade in Baku today, Aliyev referred to Yerevan, Lake Sevan and Zangezur as “Azerbaijani territories”, and Erdogan said today is “the day of enlightenment of the souls of Enver Pasha, Nuri Pasha and the soldiers of the Islamic army of the Caucasus.”