Gunshots heard in Karabakh's Stepanakert today

This evening, residents of Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) Stepanakert heard gunshots in the city. Citizens called Armenian News-NEWS.am on the phone and reported that Azerbaijanis are firing gunshots in the air.
According to them, after the ceasefire established on November 9, this isn’t the first case when sounds of gunshots are heard, especially from Shushi.
Armenian News-NEWS.am failed to receive an official commentary on the incident, and the spokespersons of the Defense Army and President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) didn’t answer phone calls.