881 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 881 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 211,399 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, 25 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,969 cases.
Four more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 991 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 887, the total respective number so far is 191,158, and the number of people currently being treated is 15,281—which is a drop by 35 in one day.
And 4,858 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 951,500 such tests have been performed to date.