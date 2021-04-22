News
Artsakh Defense Army: Inimical side now fires at military positions, peaceful settlements
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – In recent days, the adversary has violated the ceasefire. The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army (DA) noted about this in a statement it released Thursday.

"The peculiarity of the mentioned violations is that if in the past the inimical side mainly fired in the air, now the firing in the direction of the military positions of the DA and the peaceful settlements on the border has become more frequent.

Convinced that these violations are aimed at creating panic moods among the population of Artsakh, as well as casting a shadow over the implementation of the Russian peacekeeping mission [in Artsakh], we call on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from such provocative actions and adhere to the agreements reached," the Artsakh Defense Army added in its statement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
