EU to send helicopters to Lithuania to monitor Belarus border

Due to the influx of illegal migrants from Belarus, the EU will send helicopters to Lithuania to monitor the border with Belarus, DW reported.
The issue of sending border patrols and helicopters was discussed with the European Border and Coast Guard Agency—also known as Frontex—Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said.
For its part, Frontex reports that from next week it will more than double the scope of operations on the Lithuania-Belarus border, and provide Lithuania with experts to assist in collecting data on illegal border crossings and facilitate more efficient exchange of information.